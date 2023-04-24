MoS PMO Jitendra Singh To Grace India's Biggest News Event- Republic Summit 2023

Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh is set to attend the Third Edition of the Republic Summit, the biggest news event of the year, which is taking place today and tomorrow in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the Republic Summit 2023 event as a Chief Guest on April 26 with his visionary and influential address.

The two-day Summit based on the theme 'Time of Transformation' will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond. Every voice at the two-day mega event will be informative as well as enlightening for the listeners.

India's most coveted news event #RepublicSummit will be graced by famous political personalities. Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani and MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh will join us at the event.

Notable personalities to attend Republic Summit 2023

This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who will deliver a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023. Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Digital tech visionary and Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

The Republic Summit will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023. Piyush Goyal, who is the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, will also be a key speaker at the event. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be part of the Republic Summit 2023.