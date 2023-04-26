Only With National Ambition Parties: CM Himanta Reveals BJP's Strategy For Ally Partners

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at the Republic Summit 2023 clarified BJP’s stand on building its alliance partners and stated that the saffron party will only ally with another political party only if it is contributing to nation-building. The Assam Chief Minister further said, that the BJP now wants to work in alliance with only those parties that can help India become a superpower.

Making the saffron party’s stand clear, the Assam Chief Minister said, “BJP won't ally with political parties that have personal ambition, we will ally with parties with national ambition. This will help India become superpower.”

“We want to go with any political party that contributes to nation-building. We don't want any conflict of interest,” Sarma added.

Assam CM’s attack on Nitish Kumar

Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Nitish Kumar cannot stand on his own and always needs support. Just like how Sachin Tendulkar has mastered the art of scoring double centuries, Nitish has mastered the art of changing sides.”

‘PM Modi is one undefeatable…’

Hitting out at the Opposition parties for working towards forming an alliance in order to oust BJP in the upcoming 2024 polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “PM Modi is undefeatable.”

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic organised a two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' at New Delhi. The event began on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.