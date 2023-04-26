In the ongoing Republic Summit 2023, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the event on the theme 'Time of Transformation'. He spoke about the "front" he is in. He also slammed the opposition unity strategy.

Talking about which front he is in, Owaisi said that he is a front in himself. "I am a front and don't need to be part of a front because everyone is affronted with me." "This is a season of fronts, so I don't know what colour and shape it will take place. But if your next question is going to be are you going to be a part of this so-called front? You can't expect to sit at someone's feet and listen to their sermons. I will not go my feet for anyone," said Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi gives an example of political secularism

During the summit, Asaduddin Owaisi also cited an example of political secularism. He said that Nitish Kumar becoming a CM with the help of the BJP and dumping it later is an example of political secularism. Moreover, Owaisi stated that he is neither a minority leader nor a national leader and he is only focused on growing his party and taking his party to fight more elections.

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic organised a two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' at New Delhi. The event began on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.