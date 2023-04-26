Bjorn Lomborg, the President of Copenhagen Consensus Centre and a Danish author, stated The Paris Agreement is "little effective" to tackle climate change mitigation, adding that "West doesn't walk the talk on climate change". He further said that climate is not the end of the world but a problem which needs to be fixed smartly. Speaking at Republic Summit 2023 at Taj Palace on the theme 'Time of Transformation', he said: "There is a lack in the proportion of reportage about the impact of climate change globally. Climate change is the biggest threat to the global economy."

Bjorn Lomborg speaks about India's sustainable development goal

Hailing India at the Republic Summit 2023, Bjorn Lomborg said that India has done better in sustainable development goals, while underlining that "under India's presidency, we need a thorough discussion in G20 on what should be the top priorities of the world." Elaborating on the subject of climate change, he asserted that the "world loves to lecture on climate change and loves to tell everyone that you should do more about climate change."

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the Republic Summit 2023 on April 26 with his presence and insightful address.