Republic Summit: Piyush Goyal On How India Moved Beyond Just Roti Kapda Makaan Aspirations

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last nine years have set the stage for providing the basic amenities to the citizens of the country, said Union Minister for commerce and industry. Piyush Goyal, speaking at the third edition of the biggest news event of the year - Republic Summit 2023 in Delhi. He further added the last nine years under PM Modi’s rule has been a ‘transformational journey for all of India and not for a select set of Lutyens Delhi.'

“There was a time when Indians struggled for the basic needs. The country did not have the basic amenities. What PM Modi has focussed on in the past 9 years, in the worst of situations there wasn’t a single person has slept empty stomach. All the basic needs have been taken care of,” said Piyush Goyal, Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who will deliver a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023, Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahinda Bank. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

Top Quotes

India's huge amount of imports from China during the previous UPA regime completely killed India's manufacturing sector

The role of every segment of the economy is important. We managed to overcome the COVID pandemic with the support of farmers we are proud of, no one had to sleep hungry during those tough times

I asked PM Modi once that why don't you take off, he said people of this country have chosen me to work not to take offs

Midnight is the time we leave office in PM Modi govt. He dedicatedly works for one more hour every day than our working hours. This is how he encourages his officials

Also Read - Piyush Goyal Answers WILL INDIAN CURRENCY BE THE GLOBAL CURRENCY BY 2025