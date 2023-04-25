Last Updated:

Republic Summit | 'Played With Injury For 14 Years': Rani Rampal Narrates How She Played Hockey Through Pain

Rani Rampal, at the Republic Summit 2023 on April 25, shared her struggles of the past and how she got to represent India on the global stage.

Rampal made her debut at the age of 15 years for the Olympic qualifier game in Russia and emerged as the best junior player and the top scorer. (Image: Republic)


Former captain of Indian women's hockey team Rani Rampal attended the Republic Summit 2023 on April 25 where she shared her struggles of the past and how she got to represent India on the global stage. Recalling the initial days and her parents' hardships, Rampal also revealed that she played with a serious back injury for 14 years. She made the revelation while talking about how her hockey career began and how she was made to squat with 80 kg weight when her body weight was a mere 36 kg at the age of 12. 

Rani Rampal speaks about her back injury and financial condition

"As life progressed, I started playing school and state-level tournaments and then nationals following which you are selected for India camp. When I got selected for the junior India camp for the first time in 2005, my body weight was 36 kg. When I was there, the coaches said that I have to squat with 80 kg weight. I said 'I couldn't do it,' and then they are like 'if you can't do it then go home," Rampal said. "I did not want to go home because I was there to do something. But the weight fell on me which gave me a severe back injury, with which I played for the country for 14 years."

"So the start was difficult. When I started I thought my career was over because I won't ever play hockey again. Because when the doctors say you need 10 months of bedrest and your family (financial) condition is so bad that you can't get a proper medical treatment, then of course lots of doubts start creeping in your mind," she further said. That, however, was not the case as Rampal made her debut at the age of 15 years for the Olympic qualifier game in Russia and emerged as the best junior player and the top scorer. She also was the youngest player in her game in 2008. 

