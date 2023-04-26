'PM Modi Believes In Transformation': Union Minister Hardeep Puri At Republic Summit 2023

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri talked with Republic Media at India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023 and spoke about the transformation under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government. Lauding the Modi government he said, "Our greatest achievement has been that he has been able to define good governance in terms of good politics. I have been in some form of employment for the last 50 years and I have had the privilege of working with different degrees of proximity with earlier Prime Ministers also. But I can tell you of all the Prime Ministers I have seen we have never had anyone like Narendra Modi. He believes in transformation."

He added, "Here is the man (PM Modi) when he became Prime Minister, he had already put in 12 years as hands-on Chief Minister of a state which faced many challenges and which witnessed economic progress in the real sense of the term."

Puri talks about 'transformation'

Appreciating PM Modi's efforts, he said, "According to the theme 'Time of Transformation', I look at the transformation in terms of very basic, what did you inherit and what will you bequeath, that is the definition of 'transformation' and I can tell you what we saw in 1947, 2014, and what we see in 2023 and that is going to be what we address in the Indian electorate in 2024. I think that this will be discussed and I don't think any political opposition in terms of groupings or parties which has even nodding acquaintance with the level of progress and the intensity of progress that the country is registering today."

Importance of India to the world

Puri also spoke about the importance of India to the world and said the country is steadily rising as an independent country. He said, "India matters more to the world today. India is steadily rising as an independent country whose voice is being heard." He added, "As we navigate the G20, the fact is, India matters more to the world, and the world matters to India as well." He also spoke about the consumption of crude oil in India and said, "No one can take India for granted. Crude is now being bought from 39 countries. if you have oil in your backyard, then we will buy it. Our rate of consumption is 3 times."