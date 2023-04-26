PM Modi Says 'Fastest 5G Rollout In India' In Time Of Transformation Speech

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the audience at the third edition of the ongoing Republic Summit. Prime Minister Modi shared insights on the speed at which 5G was rolled out in India. The Prime Minister said, "5G was rolled out at such a fast pace in India. The entire world has been talking about it". He also talked about how people used to make fun of him when he said that the bank will be at fingertips. Today, from chai dukaan to litti chokka stall, are there digital payments or not?

#PMAtRepublicSummit | People used to make fun of me when I said that the bank will be at your fingertips. today, from chai dukaan to litti chokka stall, are there digital payments or not?: @PMOIndia @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit 2023

Our economy has reached $3.5 trillion: PM Modi

Addressing Republic Media Summit as Chief Guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, "The theme of this Summit is Time of Transformation, meaning that the transformation people expected can be seen on the ground."

The said, "It took India around 60 years to become a $1 trillion economy. Till 2014, we somehow reached the $2 trillion mark. However, after completing 9 years, our economy has reached $3.5 trillion."

#PMAtRepublicSummit | Transformation is now visible on the ground. Till 2014, somehow we became a $2 trillion economy and that took 60 years. In just 9 years of our govt, we have reached $3.5 trillion: @PMOIndia@narendramodi at #RepublicSummit 2023.#TimeOfTransformation

Republic Summit 2023

Republic Media Network has hosted a summit exploring the theme of 'Time of Transformation'. Spanning 2 days, the summit commenced on April 25 and concluded on April 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was announced as the chief guest for the summit. The 2023 Republic Media Network summit witnessed some of the most influential names from the fields of economy, politics, global affairs, finance, governance, business, and spirituality, grace the event with their presence.