Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26 graced the Republic Summit as a chief guest with his insightful address. While delivering his key address at the event, he came down hard on the alliance made by the 'corrupt.'

He asserted, "No matter how big alliance these corrupt people make, all the corrupt people should come on one platform, all family members should come at one place, But Modi is not going to return from his path. My fight against corruption and nepotism will continue. I am a person who has come out with a vow to free the country from these things."

"The routes to their dirty cash and black money have been blocked and intercepted. We are working in a systematic approach and with a mission mode. Doesn't matter how big an alliance the corrupt group of people make, Modi will not deviate from his path," PM Modi added.

Elimination of corruption elevates poor: PM Modi

While speaking at the Republic Summit, PM Modi went on to highlight how the elimination of corruption in society has elevated the poor. "In the last nine years, the poor, deprived and the middle class can see a change in their lives due to efforts to eliminate corruption. I am committed to my fight against corruption in India," added PM Modi.

Zero tolerance to corruption. pic.twitter.com/i9lEMb70Bw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2023

PM Modi graced the Republic Summit, based on the theme 'Time of Transformation.' The event also witnessed the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.