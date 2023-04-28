PM Modi Speaks On 'Time Of Transformation' At Republic Summit; 'Change Visible On Ground'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the third edition of the Republic Summit as Chief Guest and spoke on a variety of subjects surrounding the event's theme 'Time of Transformation'.

Speaking on the theme of the event, he said that citizens can now witness the transformation on the ground which was envisioned 4 years earlier. "When I came to the Republic Summit in 2019, the theme at that time was 'India's Moment'. In the background of this theme was the mandate that we received from the people of the country. The people of India had formed a stable government for the second consecutive time with a thumping majority after several decades. The country was convinced that 'India's Moment' had arrived," he said

"Today, after four years, the theme of your summit is ‘Time of Transformation’. That is, the trust behind that transformation is now visible on the ground," the Prime Minister added. He also said that at a time when the world's biggest economies were stuck, India not only came out of the crisis but is "moving forward at a fast pace".

PM Modi speaks on 'Time of Transformation'

He stated that everyone from the poor, Dalit, deprived, backward, tribal, general class, or middle class has been experiencing a visible change in their lives over the last nine years. Lauding several Central schemes including Ayushman Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and 'One Nation One Ration Card’, he called them a protective shield for a large population of the country. "Today, the poorest of the poor are assured that they will definitely get what is due to them. And I believe that this is social justice in the true sense," he said.

Adding further, the Prime Minister said, "There are many such schemes which have made a huge impact in reducing poverty in India. You must have seen the IMF report some time back. This report says that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending due to such schemes and despite the pandemic. This is transformation. What is transformation otherwise?"

Further in his speech, PM Modi opined that the journey of transformation is as contemporary as it is futuristic. "Today we are preparing for many decades to come. Whatever technology came in the past, it reached India after several decades or years. India has also changed this trend in the last nine years. India started three tasks simultaneously. Firstly, we freed the sectors related to technology from the control of the government.," the PM said.

"Second, we insisted on developing technology in India according to India's needs. Third, we adopted a mission-mode approach to research and development for the technology of the future. Today you can see how fast 5G has been rolled out in the country. We have grown at the fastest pace in the world. The speed that India has shown regarding 5G, the way India has developed its own technology, is being discussed all over the world," he said.

The Prime Minister also hailed the COVID vaccination programme saying, "We developed the world's best and effective vaccine in a very short time. We quickly launched the world's largest and most successful vaccine campaign. And you would recall that Covid started spreading in India in January-February and India had formed a task force for the vaccines by the month of May. We made plans in advance keeping in view the requirements of the future."

Speaking about transformation in government procurement, he said, "Government procurement also used to be a major source of corruption in our country. There is now transformation in this too. Government procurement is now done entirely on GeM- i.e. Government e-Marketplace portal."

"The number of countrymen who tread with honesty is increasing, which guarantees grand India. My countrymen are the guarantee of a grand India. I assure you that I believe in that," the PM said at the end of his speech.