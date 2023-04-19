PM Modi To Be The Chief Guest At Republic Summit 2023 - India's Biggest News Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year - the Republic Summit 2023 - which will be held on April 25 and 26 in New Delhi.

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made the announcement on the primetime debate, calling it a matter of immense pride for the entire Republic Media Network.

"Viewers, it is a matter of immense pride for us to share with you that our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be our Chief Guest at this year's Republic Summit to be held in Delhi on the 25th and 26th of April. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing us on the theme of “Time of Transformation”, the theme of this year's event. Dear Viewers of Republic, the Prime Minister will be at the Republic Summit, and all of us will eagerly wait to hear his views on the theme of transformation, a theme in line with his vision and determination to make India a developed Nation," Arnab said.

Arnab noted that the Prime Minister has led an incredible transformation of this country from 2014 till today. "We are transformed as an investment destination, we are transformed to being the startup capital of the world, home to 90,000 startups and producing far more unicorns than China. So when the Prime Minister addresses us all at the Republic Summit on the evening of the 26th, we will eagerly wait to hear his vision of how we can use this moment of transformation to catalyse even faster the move to being a developed Nation," he said.

He said, "Nine years back, few would have believed that the per capita income would have doubled and that India would be a leading defence exporter. But the fact is that despite all odds, we as a Nation and under his leadership have achieved this. It is, without doubt, his visionary leadership that has seen the country implement direct benefit transfer for eleven times as many schemes than we did eight years back. My belief is that the biggest transformations are yet to come, and that’s why all eyes will be on the Prime Minister, on his much-awaited address at the Republic Summit, and we are grateful that despite his incredibly busy schedule he will be inspiring us all with his presence at the Republic Summit next week."

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.