Reforms And Transformations Are Hallmarks Of Modi Govt: Kiren Rijiju At Republic Summit

Mahima Joshi
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday addressed the Republic Summit 2023 and talked about the ongoing reforms in the judicial system of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stating that the Central government is working towards developing people-friendly policies, the Union Law Minister said that justice will be provided to every citizen of the country.  

Talking about the government’s efforts towards developing various policies, Rijiju said, “Reforms and transformations have been hallmarks of the PM Modi government. The efforts to make justice available to every citizen have been initiated. This is all possible because we have people-friendly legislation and citizen-centric policies. With this, I am also mindful that my ministry doesn't become an obstacle in the progress of the country.” 

Rijiju on SC collegium

He further spoke on the appointment of judges and said, “We are in a unique situation. The constitution of India is there. Until and unless the Parliament amends the constitution the provisions remain there. When it comes to the appointment of judges, the Constitution is very clear.” 

“Without amending the provisions of the constitution, Supreme Court through its constitutional bench can change the provision without any amendment. I feel that we need to have very serious negotiations with the collegium. I've sent new proposals on provisions for the appointment of judges,” he added.

