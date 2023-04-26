Republic Summit | Amitabh Kant Says G20 Presidency For India Is People's Presidency

India's G20 Sherpa and the former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant recently enlightened and addressed the audience at the third edition of the ongoing Republic Summit. While expressing his thoughts on India's development, he said, "India is a vibrant democracy. The development narrative is strong. We have built 30 million houses for the poor in India. Both political and development narrative is strong. This is first time India is setting an agenda."

India's G20 Sherpa and Indian bureaucrat Amitabh Kant at Republic Summit 2023 also talked about the digital transformation. He said, "Last eight years witnessed massive digital transformation. What India has achieved in the last 8 years would have earlier taken 50 years to achieve." He further added, "India is the only country where multiple digital payment service-providing companies are competing with each other and the same competition exists in other services too - be it insurance services or other unicorns."

G20 presidency is people's presidency: Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant also shared how G20 presidency for India is a people's presidency. He said, "The G20 presidency for India is a people's presidency. We are doing G20 in 60 different cities. India's G20 presidency will be a big vision for the world in terms of digital transformation, and climate change." Further talking about the accelerating pace of growth and the post-COVID impact, he said, "India's focus has been on accelerating the pace of growth and overcoming the post-COVID impact and how to use India's digital transformation model to the world.

He further explained how India's growth is driven by the private sector and said, "India's growth has to be driven by the private sector. The private sector must drive wealth creation. This kind of function is the celebration of our traditions." Amitabh Kant also spoke about the India's Millet Mission and said, "We have pushed millets in every single meal of G20."

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic Media Network organised a summit and its theme is 'Time of Transformation. The two-day summit began on April 25 in New Delhi and will conclude on April 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the summit. This year's summit is witnessing some of the most influential leaders from an intersection of economy, politics, global affairs, finance, governance, business and spirituality, among others.