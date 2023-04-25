Republic Media Network is holding one of the mega news events of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, with the theme "Time of Transformation". On the first day of the event, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to the Republic media and shed light on a variety of matters, including the Indian economy, the aviation sector, the vision of the BJP government, and government's up-coming plans.

While speaking at the mega news event, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "India has a long history of a robust economy, and there was a time when the country used to contribute to one fourth of the world's economy. There will be a time when the country will once again contribute 25 percent of the world's GDP."

India will once again become a contributor to 25% of world economy: Jyotiraditya Scindia

"India has a long history of a robust economy; there was a time when India contributed to 25% of the world's economy, and the time has come again that our country will rise again and be a contributor to 25% of the economy again."

Scindia slams Oppn at Republic Summit 2023: 'I am not like Congress'

During the interview, Scindia also slammed the Congress government, saying, "I am not like Congress, which drives with its eyes on the rearview mirror. I am looking forward and upward. My job is to serve people and take the aviation industry to heights unknown." He further said, "Air India had been the victim of many scams in the past. Wrong aircraft orders and twisting of rules are our past, but we have to now look at the future."

About Republic Summit 2023

