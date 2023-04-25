Republic Summit 2023: Meet 'swadeshi' Tech Entrepreneur Behind India's CoWIN App

Quick links:
IMAGE: Republic
Founder of the popular ‘Made in India’ MYn app, AS Rajgopal, CEO of NxtGen Data Center and Cloud Technologies, on Tuesday, April 25 addressed Republic Summit 2023, India's Biggest News Event themed 'Time Of Transformation'. AS Rajgopal is the mind behind India's indigenous digital app 'MYn' that aims to transform the country's digital landscape for the better by offering chats, calls, potential infinite storage, rides, shopping as well as enterprise communication, and several other features all in the same place. MYn “super app” was developed with the aim to thrive on the principle of fairness and sovereignty and at Tuesday's summit, it announced an enduring partnership with Republic Media Network.
ANNOUNCEMENT at #RepublicSummit | Republic is proud to announce partnership with Myn super app.#TimeOfTransformationhttps://t.co/F1JxBCQHu3 pic.twitter.com/E1CTrhdTiy— Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023
India’s domestically manufactured MYn app stands for a hundred per cent user privacy, no commission from service providers, and zero ads service systems that ensure content isn’t moderated for targeted advertising.
Founder of Myn super app, AS Rajgopal says he aims to 'eliminate middlemen' via Myn. Users will soon be able to use Myn across the country.#TimeOfTransformationhttps://t.co/F1JxBCQHu3 pic.twitter.com/uLGDvIbvXU— Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023
Founder of the MYn app, AS Rajgopal is a transformative “swadeshi” tech entrepreneur who has built leading-edge products and is increasingly focused on India’s localised services. He was also the force behind data centers that hosted the COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network, CoWIN in January 2021 during the pandemic's peak. He was also behind the operational improvement for the businesses to recover from the reeling impact of the COVID-19-related lockdown.
On January 16, 2021, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the CoWIN app alongside the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The app has since helped billion of citizens with system-generated notifications, as well as the healthcare and frontline workers for vaccination appointments.
With a career spanning more than 30 years, AS Rajgopal worked for top telecom and IT domains and has been associated with firms like Dell, Microsoft, Kellogg, Yale, and ISB. He was behind the launch of Dell Services in India, as well as Microsoft Windows in as many as 38 countries. The founder of MYn, the futuristic indigenous app, sought to shatter the hegemony of foreign applications out to mine Indian users' data. The man is revolutionising India’s digital landscape by making digital sovereignty the fulcrum.
During an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, founder of the "Made in India" MYn app, AS Rajgopal, discussed the issues of compromise of user privacy, illegal acquisition of user data, social acceptability of the tech platforms over generating revenue from advertisements. MYn has aligned with Republic Media on a “purpose level,” Founder of Myn super app AS Rajgopal said in the opening statement at the forum.
“Services should be rated by users, not the platforms,” Founder of Myn super app AS Rajgopal said in context of not featuring ads on the platform.
“We heard Army chief talking about ‘intend of the adversary’ there’s two tech giants India is fighting. For example China based Tiktok attempted to compromise data from India, but we smartly banned it using comprehensive steps. But in March 2018 US enacted US Cloud Act, that has made data harnessing legal," informed MYn app's founder.
"Any company without being registered under jurisdiction can legally provide data to United States government. This is a draconian law. Even WhatsApp’s end to end encryption legally requires the firm to share users information. This is national security issue.”