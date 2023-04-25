Republic Summit 2023: Meet 'swadeshi' Tech Entrepreneur Behind India's CoWIN App

Founder of the popular ‘Made in India’ MYn app, AS Rajgopal, CEO of NxtGen Data Center and Cloud Technologies, on Tuesday, April 25 addressed Republic Summit 2023, India's Biggest News Event themed 'Time Of Transformation'. AS Rajgopal is the mind behind India's indigenous digital app 'MYn' that aims to transform the country's digital landscape for the better by offering chats, calls, potential infinite storage, rides, shopping as well as enterprise communication, and several other features all in the same place. MYn “super app” was developed with the aim to thrive on the principle of fairness and sovereignty and at Tuesday's summit, it announced an enduring partnership with Republic Media Network.

India’s domestically manufactured MYn app stands for a hundred per cent user privacy, no commission from service providers, and zero ads service systems that ensure content isn’t moderated for targeted advertising.

'Swadeshi' tech entrepreneur AS Rajgopal's profile

Founder of Myn super app, AS Rajgopal says he aims to 'eliminate middlemen' via Myn. Users will soon be able to use Myn across the country.#TimeOfTransformationhttps://t.co/F1JxBCQHu3 pic.twitter.com/uLGDvIbvXU — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Founder of the MYn app, AS Rajgopal is a transformative “swadeshi” tech entrepreneur who has built leading-edge products and is increasingly focused on India’s localised services. He was also the force behind data centers that hosted the COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network, CoWIN in January 2021 during the pandemic's peak. He was also behind the operational improvement for the businesses to recover from the reeling impact of the COVID-19-related lockdown.

On January 16, 2021, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the CoWIN app alongside the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The app has since helped billion of citizens with system-generated notifications, as well as the healthcare and frontline workers for vaccination appointments.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, AS Rajgopal worked for top telecom and IT domains and has been associated with firms like Dell, Microsoft, Kellogg, Yale, and ISB. He was behind the launch of Dell Services in India, as well as Microsoft Windows in as many as 38 countries. The founder of MYn, the futuristic indigenous app, sought to shatter the hegemony of foreign applications out to mine Indian users' data. The man is revolutionising India’s digital landscape by making digital sovereignty the fulcrum.

MYn app founder's top quotes from Republic Summit 2023

During an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, founder of the "Made in India" MYn app, AS Rajgopal, discussed the issues of compromise of user privacy, illegal acquisition of user data, social acceptability of the tech platforms over generating revenue from advertisements. MYn has aligned with Republic Media on a “purpose level,” Founder of Myn super app AS Rajgopal said in the opening statement at the forum.

MYn, is a super app that will take care of Indian citizens’ day-to-day activities, he noted, adding that it will deliver advanced services without compromising data and privacy of the users. AS Rajgopal underscored three principles foundation for the app’s operation—no compromise on user privacy, wealth distribution by securing commissions siphoned by foreign tech platforms from Indian providers like taxi drivers, shop keepers etc. The third commitment, he stressed, is no revenue generation from advertisements.

“Services should be rated by users, not the platforms,” Founder of Myn super app AS Rajgopal said in context of not featuring ads on the platform.

Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami brought back focus on privacy issues linked with the foreign-based tech apps, insisting that there’s a dire need for a secure digital ecosystem within the country. “You are trying to fiercely defend India’s digital sovereignty, if the data of everyone here is located on servers in San Diego, isn’t it a big compromise, nationally?” In this context, AS Rajgopal noted that sometimes, “convenience takes credence over privacy.”