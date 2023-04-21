Republic Summit 2023: Zoho CEO Optimistic About India's Rise To The Top In 10 Years

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is looking forward to the Republic Summit which is scheduled to take place on April 25 and April 26 in New Delhi. Ahead of the mega event, Vembu optimistically predicted India's rise as the third and even the second biggest GDP in the world in the next 10 years.

"Given our demographics, given our growing capability, our growing clout in global affairs, India is very much the place to be. And it will earn its rightful place in the world and that is something we all should look forward to," Vembu said in a video sent to Republic. Apart from being the CEO, Vembu is also the co-founder of Zoho, a privately-held cloud-based business software. According to Forbes, Vembu is a billionaire and he is among the 50 richest Indians thanks to his majority stake in Zoho, which clocked in 80 million users worldwide by July 2022.

While the summit will see several entrepreneurs and Union Ministers and politicians brace the stage, the highlight of the event would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been invited as the Chief Guest. The news was announced by Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami who said that the event's theme 'Time of Transformation' is in line with the PM's vision to make India a developed nation.

REPUBLIC SUMMIT ANNOUNCEMENT



Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the #RepublicSummit 2023 on April 25-26 in New Delhi.



Hear Arnab on the #TimeOfTransformation here - https://t.co/LjChGYrCok#PrimeMinisterModi #RepublicSummit2023 #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/fcNzcNdjBv — Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023

"We are transformed as an investment destination, we are transformed to being the startup capital of the world, home to 90,000 startups and producing far more unicorns than China. So when the Prime Minister addresses us all at the Republic Summit on the evening of the 26th, we will eagerly wait to hear his vision of how we can use this moment of transformation to catalyse even faster the move to being a developed nation," Arnab said.