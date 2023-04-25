Republic Summit | A Practical Salute: Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar Explains Naval Salute

"The Naval Salute is great as it is a practical salute. In the Navy, officials deal with pain, grief, and a lot of things onboard the ship, so your hands inevitably remain dirty," India's Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar explained the Naval Salute while speaking at the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit on the theme - 'Time of Transformation'.

"We have ancient linkages with the Indian Ocean from time immemorial. When India forgot its sea, we lost our freedom. We need to be conscious of what the sea offers. The current leadership is well-conscious of this," Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar added.

Further speaking regarding employment opportunities in the Navy, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "INS Vikrant is the testimony to our aspirations and motivation, it shows what all we can achieve together. The Navy has now for five decades become a builder's Navy rather than a buyer's Navy. We started with small boats and now we have landing crafts, etc. Ship-building in India has got the ability to generate more employment, income, and business."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

