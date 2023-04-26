Republic Summit | Ab Waha Dange Nahi Dangal Hote Hai: Anurag Thakur On UP's Transformation

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, attended the Republic Summit 2023 held on the theme - "Time for Transformation." Speaking at the mega event, Thakur explained how the people of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed good governance and a corruption-free environment under Yogi Adityanath's rule.

Speaking about the transformation that Uttar Pradesh has undergone, Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked Union Minister Anurag Thakur that he was co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh in the previous election, and that time it was decided that there would be no compromise in dealing with Mafias. Arnab asked what the exact strategy was that he decided on in 2022 during the UP Election.

'Ab waha dange nahi dangal hote hai,' says Anurag Thakur on UP's transformation

Thakur replied, saying, "Earlier, when our party was contesting the Lok Sabha elections, we had promised the people of our country that we would give a corruption-free government and eradicate all the communal riots. When we went to ask for votes from the people, we asked for votes in the names of Modiji and Yogi ji, and we moved forward with honesty and sincerity. By using these principals, we have eradicated violence. "Ab waha dange nahi dangal hote hai," meaning there is no more violence, but only sports.

Republic Summit 2023

The Republic summit began on April 25 and will conclude today on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices from across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.