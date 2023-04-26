Republic Summit | Same-sex Marriage Is A Sin, According To My Belief As Muslim: Owaisi

Delivering his keynote address at the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023, Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) spoke on the 'seminal issue' of legalising same-sex marriage in India.

Owaisi: As a practicing Muslim, my stand is that it's a sin

"My stand is, the right to choice is a fundamental right in the Indian Constitution. As a practicing Muslim, same-sex marriage is a sin according to my belief. There is a grey area of the Constitution which the Supreme Court will look into," said Owaisi on Same-Sex Marriage

'Atiq Ahmed did not join AIMIM, his wife joined our party: Owaisi

"We did not take Atiq Ahmed in AIMIM, we took his wife and there was no criminal case against her back then. We addressed two public meetings, one in Allahabad, and one in western UP. When the actual election process started, they supported Samajwadi Party and they didn't want to contest elections," Owaisi said.