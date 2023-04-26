Republic Summit | After Assassination Attempt, Only Two Parties Spoke To Me: Owaisi

While addressing the third edition of Republic Summit 2023, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about the assassination attempts that were made at him and revealed who all spoke to him after that.

He said, "We did not take Atiq Ahmed in AIMIM, we took his wife Shaista and there was no criminal case against her back then. And when someone tried to assassinate me, no one from Atiq Ahmed's family spoke to me and when I went to the parliament the next day, there were only two people who came and showed concern, one was Nishikant Dubey and another Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Not a single secular party MP stood up and condemned it."

He added, "I am not saying I deserve any kind of patronisation from these fellows, but as an MP when someone fires six bullets at someone, you don't even show some concern. Apart from IUML MP who came to my home. This is how they behave."

I don't have any political favourites, tells Owaisi

On the theme of the summit, "Time Of Transformation", Owaisi, shared his "Idea of India" and said "This is politics. There is no concept of 'likeness' in Politics." He added, "I don't have any political favourites from the current government."

AIMIM chief also spoke on the issue of same-sex marriage. He said, "My stand is right to choice is a fundamental right in the Indian Constitution. As a practicing Muslim, my stand is that it is a sin. There is a grey area of the Constitution which the Supreme Court will look into."

Focused on growing my party: AIMIM chief

He also stated that he is focused on his own party, "I am neither a minority leader nor a national leader. I am only focused on growing my party and taking my party to fight more elections".

On the idea of a third front by the opposition for Lok Sabha Elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Opposition must focus on the agendas of the common man to fight the elections and defeat BJP - talk about the economy, employment etc. Take the people with you. If you make one person the PM face of the Opposition, you will lose the game. Build a third front along with people. We have been taught in politics that never compete with the opponent's strong point but a weaker one...I am the front in my own capacity so I don't need to be in any front."