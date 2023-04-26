Republic Summit: Anurag Thakur Accuses Kejriwal Of Spending Lakhs In Decorating House

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a sharp attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, while delivering his keynote address at the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023, over the reports of him allegedly spending a mammoth amount of around Rs 45 crores just for the sake of beautifying his official residence and building a swimming pool.

Talking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur accused Kejriwal by saying "When Delhi was fighting against Covid-19, when people were yearning for oxygen, pleading for treatment, and searching for beds in hospitals, their Chief Minister was busy in putting curtains at his residence worth lakhs, was busy building swimming pool for him worth Rs 5 crore and was busy putting marbles at his residence worth Rs 2 crore."

Sisodia might be main suspect, but Kejriwal is kingpin of scam: Anurag Thakur

The union minister smilingly said: "The prime suspect of Delhi's liquor-gate scam might be Manish Sisodia but Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin behind the entire scam and considering what he has done as the kingpin of the scam, he won't be living in a residence beautified by spending crores for much longer, as he may soon join his other two friends in jail."

Responding to the question on the alleged Delhi's liquor scam, Thakur said: "Kejriwal's speech and language show that there is restlessness in him, as the probe agencies carries forward their investigation." Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Thakur added: "Arvind Kejriwal wanted his models to be shown to the world. Now do they want this liquor policy to be seen by all?"