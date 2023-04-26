Speaking at the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit themed - ‘Time of Transformation’, Union Minister of Sports, Youth & Information and Broadcasting graced the Summit where he addressed wide matters ranging from media freedom to Indian Economy and from BBC controversy to UP Gangsters. Talking on the issue of economy Thakur said, “When we (BJP) came in 2014. India was among fragile five economies of the world and as of today we are the 5th largest economy of the world.” “So do we need to say to the channels which keep India’s side on front to show the accomplishments of India? We don’t need to do so,” he said.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting was asked by Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami whether he has to regulate the narrative in the media through IB Ministry to which Anurag Thakur replied that. "If India is growing and rising on the world stage, then the media will show it". "When other powerful countries ran away from the issue of climate change then PM Modi was the leader who led both COP 21, COP 26, and gave 'Mission Life' to the world," he said.

Also Read - Anurag Thakur on OTT Regulation

The union minister also added, "All we need to do is keep working hard, keep achieving the next milestone and I'm sure media will keep notice of it and most importantly people will take notice. Narrating the story of India's growth, Anurag Thakur said, "From 2001 to 2024, some people have always opposed PM Modi, neither the people changed in 23 years nor PM Modi stopped working for the people in 23 years". He said adding, "and that is why countries of the world see India as hope, India was among the help seeking nations but now India has become a nation which helps other nations."

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic is holding a two-day summit with the theme - 'Time of Transformation' at New Delhi. The event began on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.

Also Interested In - BBC Admitted Violating FDI Rules: Anurag Thakur's Big Revelation