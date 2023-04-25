Republic Summit: Army Chief Gen Pande Says India Is Prepared For Two-front War

In the ongoing 3rd edition of the Republic Summit, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, addressed the event on the theme ‘Time of Transformation' in New Delhi. While expressing his thoughts on a variety of subjects relating to the Indian army and its development, General Manoj Pande laid out five domains of transformation for the Indian Armed Forces.

Force restructuring and optimisation

Infusion of technology and modernization

Systems, processes and functions

Realms of human resources management and Agniveer/Agnipath

Jointness and integration

Chief of Army Staff elucidated on Indian Army’s preparedness in a situation of two-front war, “While the attempt would be across all domains to avoid a two-front situation but I believe we still need to be prepared, should that situation arise then how do you employ, how do you utilise resources, that is what we are currently looking at and we have plans in place depending on the which is the primary front and the secondary front and that is a function of various factors. So yes, in terms of our preparedness levels we continue to be prepared to fight a two-front war,”

Speaking about the lessons for India from the Russia-Ukraine War, General Manoj Pande stated, “From the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, I believe there are very profound lessons for us both in the strategic domain at the operational level and also at the tactical level. What is important for us is to see their relevance in our context and then move forward.”

Talking about modernisation of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande stated, “Indian Army is a very fair organisation. We have made many transformations to be a modern, tech-driven, and self-relied force that can meet future challenges in an effective manner,”

#ArmyChiefAtRepublicSummit | Indian Army is a very fair organisation. We have made many transformations to be a modern, tech-driven, and self-relied force that can meet future challenges in an effective manner: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande at #RepublicSummit on four… pic.twitter.com/eVCFym9DS7 — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.