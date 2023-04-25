This year's biggest news event has been graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who delivered a keynote speech at the Republic Summit 2023, Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Before starting his keynote speech at the event, he said: "Arnab is not only the news man but also an entrepreneur". Further, he added that he has known Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for years.



The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is taking place in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

At the event, Uday Kotak stressed that India has opportunity to become world-class economy. The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak said: "The Indian rupee is stable. India has an opportunity to become a world-class economy. Most of us are comfortable with the US dollar, and Russian one but not with Chinese currency. We should be the favoured nation whom the world can trust." Further, he added: "India has thoroughly navigated geopolitics. India has taken its own position and did not follow the West. The way India has navigated geo politics is worth appreciating."