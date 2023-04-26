Quick links:
Delivering his keynote address at the Republic Summit on the theme - 'Time of Transformation': Stay Connected, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while interacting with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, explained why Vande Bharat Express is world-class.
"A YouTuber from Kottayam said, that he has traveled almost all over the world and he always used to dream when trains like in Germany, and Switzerland will come to India. He said that today, India has got a world-class train," Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The Union Minister said that we have world-class trains as it passes every parameter.
#VaishnawAtRepublicSummit | If you keep a glass of water inside Vande Bharat, it will not spill; the noise level is measured 100 times less than what's inside an aircraft. This is not a political narrative but only meeting people's expectations and aspirations: Union Minister for… pic.twitter.com/meKDJxs6Wo— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
"This is not a political narrative but only meeting people's expectations and aspirations. If something catches people's imagination, that kind of phenomenon cannot be created, it happens naturally. Today, Railway's thought process is only about performance and meeting people's expectations. Last year, we (the Ministry of Railways) created 81 km of the tunnel for the Bullet train project. The work is going at a torrent pace," the Minister said.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Today's India is an aspirational India. today's youth wants the best in the country."
"When a person is seated inside a train, they should feel that someone has taken all-round care of him/her with proper safety measures," Vaishnaw added.
#VaishnawAtRepublicSummit | Today's India is an aspirational India. today's youth wants the best in the country: Union Minister for IT & Railways @AshwiniVaishnaw at #RepublicSummit— Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023
Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/LybTtTRIBx#TimeOfTransformation | @RailMinIndia |… pic.twitter.com/F4EzlXRGyy
The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.