Delivering his keynote address at the Republic Summit on the theme - 'Time of Transformation': Stay Connected, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while interacting with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, explained why Vande Bharat Express is world-class.

"A YouTuber from Kottayam said, that he has traveled almost all over the world and he always used to dream when trains like in Germany, and Switzerland will come to India. He said that today, India has got a world-class train," Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister said that we have world-class trains as it passes every parameter.

Acceleration: 0 -100 kmph, Vande Bharat covers 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds and the Bullet train cover in 54 seconds.

Right Index: Despite whatever conditions our tracks are in today, however, we are continuously upgrading them. If you keep a glass of water inside Vande Bharat, it will not spill.

Noise Level: The noise level is measured 100 times less than what's inside an aircraft.

"This is not a political narrative but only meeting people's expectations and aspirations. If something catches people's imagination, that kind of phenomenon cannot be created, it happens naturally. Today, Railway's thought process is only about performance and meeting people's expectations. Last year, we (the Ministry of Railways) created 81 km of the tunnel for the Bullet train project. The work is going at a torrent pace," the Minister said.

Today's India is an aspirational India: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Today's India is an aspirational India. today's youth wants the best in the country."

"When a person is seated inside a train, they should feel that someone has taken all-round care of him/her with proper safety measures," Vaishnaw added.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.