Republic Summit: Ashwini Vaishnaw Speaks On Challenges In Rolling Out Vande Bharat Trains

Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw set the tone by commencing day 2 of the Republic Summit 2023 organized by the Republic Media Network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest of the much-awaited news event and will address the gathering this evening.

Ashwini Vaishnaw on political discourse on Vande Bharat Trains

#VaishnawAtRepublicSummit | Large section of the political establishment doesn't like Vande Bharat. This political class never upgraded Indian Railways. They kept India at a very dark place: Union Minister for IT & Railways @AshwiniVaishnaw at #RepublicSummit



Tune in here to… pic.twitter.com/7fZq2zcNLM April 26, 2023

On being asked regarding the challenges and the political discourse on the Vande Bharat trains. Ashwini Vaishnaw replied, "There is a political discourse about it, there is a large section of the political establishment that doesn't like the Vande Bharat trains. Why don't they like it, for the last 40 to 60 years the political class, continuously gave trains which were of 1940s to 1960s design and never upgraded when the world was going at a rapid pace far ahead and also kept India in a very dark situation. Their only thought process was 'give some crumbs' and keep milking this entire population as a vote bank."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.