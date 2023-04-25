Republic Summit: Asian Games Silver Winner Rani Rampal Shares Her Biggest Achievement

In the ongoing 3rd edition of the Republic Summit, Asian Games Silver Medal winner, Rani Rampal, addressed the event on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi. While addressing the event she shared the story of her struggle and memories of training days and how she got to represent India on the global stage. Rani said that her biggest achievement was winning an alarm clock in a writing competition at her school which enabled her to attend the training sessions on time. Rani Rampal is also the Former Captain of India’s women hockey team.

While narrating her struggles Rani Rampal also mentioned the role of her mother in her success as she said, “We had a routine in our academy, we had to get up at 4 am and reach for training by 5 am. The next struggle was we needed an alarm clock for getting up that early and we didn’t have a clock in our home. So my mother used to look at the open sky at the morning estimated the time to wake me up, so that I reach academy on time because our coach was very strict,”

Reflecting about her biggest achievement in life Rani stated, “I was in 5th class and there used to be a writing competition in my school and somehow I got to know that the winning prize for the writing competition is an alarm clock. So I thought that I should try and practised writing a lot, as I thought maybe I can win the competition and I won the competition and the alarm clock with it. It was the biggest achievement for me because after that my mother got a relief from waking up early to see the sky for waking me,”

While talking about the hardships of her father and mother Rani also got emotional as she remembered the hardships which her parents had to undergo to raise her, she also told how her father faced societal pressure as she had to wear shorts for playing hockey. Rani Rampal has also been conferred with Major Dhyanachand Khel Ratna Award and a Padma Shri Award.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.