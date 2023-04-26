Republic Summit | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Clarifies Why He Met Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the third edition of the Republic Summit, organised by the Republic Media Netwerk in New Delhi, with his presence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the event and will also address the gathering on day 2 of the evening.

'She pours milk and sugar...': Himanta Biswa Sarma

On being asked about his meeting with the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Sarma replied, there were two issues; Mamata Banerjee is the chief minister of West Bengal, and my state shares a border with West Bengal. We both have come from the congress party and for me, it is important that I engage with her because we share a border. Mamata Didi is a good host and she will not allow to have a 'cup of tea unless she pours milk and sugar in the glass.'

"When two politicians meet they discuss politics, but for me if she has not voted for the congress party in the vice presidential elections probably because Mr Dhankar was Governor of West Bengal. In politics, certain curtsy still remains. Yes, I asked for her support in the presidential election, ‘Can you vote for Droupadi Murmu, she said ‘Currently it is not possible’. Primarily my meeting with her was not to discuss a certain political thing but as I became the CM of Assam I thought I should meet her to which she reciprocated", Sarma continued.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time Of Transformation' is going on in New Delhi and is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

Key speakers of Republic Summit 2023

This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also participate in the Republic Summit 2023.