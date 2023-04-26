Republic Summit: Assam CM Himanta Outlines Difference Between Vedic Philosophy & Madrassas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his administration worked to liberate the minorities in the state from their orthodox perception. During an in-depth conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the transformation of the education system in the state. Rejecting the perception that he is an “anti-minority”, he emphasised the importance of Vedic education and gave his outlook towards madrassas.

“We have worked very hard to liberate minority people from their perception. So today if you go to any minority-dominated place in Assam, I will draw the same crowd as I will draw in the majority-dominated areas. Because we are working for them in the real sense of terms instead of appeasement,” the Assam CM asserted while speaking about how minority groups were relegated to being just a vote bank in mainstream politics. He then went on to talk about how he wants the people belonging to the minority group to be doctors and engineers and contribute to society in a productive way.

“I say stop this Madrasa because we need doctors and engineers in the minority community. If Vedic asks you to become ‘Pujari’, I will say stop that too,” he stressed. “After 75 years of independence in India, you need doctors and engineers from the minority community and not mullahs,” he added. The 54-year-old politician further explained how the Vedic knowledge system is significant.

#HimantaAtRepublicSummit | I say stop this Madrasa because you need doctor and engineer in minority community. If Vedic asks you to become a 'Pujari' I will say stop that too: Assam CM @himantabiswa at #RepublicSummit @BJP4India | #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/s7ACi1blQA — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

‘Vedic knowledge is not confined to just one book’: CM Biswa Sarma

Stressing that he will stop the Vedic institution if they make only “Pujaris”, the Assam CM explained the significance of the Vedic education system. “Vedic mathematics is better mathematics than the original mathematics. So, Ved is a knowledge, Ved speaks about science, Ved speaks about philosophy,” he asserted. “So Vedic knowledge is confined not only to one book, Vedic philosophy is confined to the whole universe,” he said. During the insightful conversation, he emphasised that his main focus is on the development of law and order. “My main focus is on development, law and order. My main target is to bring Assam among the top 10 states in terms of GDP, literacy and per capita income,” the Assam CM said.

The GDP of the northeastern state has grown at an exponential rate. Last month, the Assam Assembly passed the Rs 3.22 lakh crore state Budget for the 2023-24 financial year. Commenting on the growth of Assam in recent years, the Assam CM mentioned last year that the northeastern state “will no longer come with a begging bowl”. "There are 24 medical colleges being constructed in a relatively small state like Assam, apart from AIIMS. Assam has the 17th highest GDP in the country. We are in close competition with Punjab. According to last year’s figures, Assam’s GDP is Rs 5 lakh crore and Punjab’s GDP is 5 lakh 50 crore, including Chandigarh. Except for the COVID-19 period, Assam is growing by 14-15 per cent annually. In the past 2-3 years, we have negotiated over (Rs) one lakh crore of private investment into the state," he stated in September last year.

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic has organised a two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' in New Delhi. The event began on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.