BJP Didn't Build Metro, BSP & SP Developed UP: Akhilesh Yadav At Republic Summit

While speaking at India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that BSP chief Mayawati and SP were responsible for most of the developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, "If Uttar Pradesh will develop, the nation will develop...The road from Agra to Lucknow which was an excellent design was of Samajwadi's government... BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party did most of the developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh... Remember that Lucknow metro which was built by the Samajwadi govt has not progressed an inch in this (Yogi Adityanath) government."

#AkhileshAtRepublicSummit | BJP has not built any metro in UP. Samajwadi Party govt gave laptops to the students. There are thousands of success stories. Has BJP given any laptops to students despite promises? There are no professors in medical colleges: Samajwadi Party president… pic.twitter.com/TRSh2PrkJ1 — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

SP chief on meeting other political parties

Yadav spoke about meeting with political parties before the 2024 elections and said, "What's wrong with meeting political parties? There are alliances in democracy. BJP also has small allies in UP. Winning and losing is a part of democracy... Samajwadi Party is fighting the administration, false propaganda, and hate. This is not an easy fight. We're fighting BJP which is spreading hate... Opposition united against Congress when the party was in power, today we are uniting against BJP."

There shouldn’t be discrimination among mafias

Speaking about mafias, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Define what is mafia. Isn’t the mafia in every party? There shouldn’t be discrimination among the mafias. Don’t do hate politics for votes... There should not be a good mafia, a bad mafia. I am against the mafia."

Akhilesh attacks BJP

The SP chief attacked BJP on the developmental issues and said that BJP has not fulfilled its promises.

He said, "BJP has not built any metro in UP. Samajwadi Party govt gave laptops to the students. There are thousands of success stories. Has BJP given any laptops to students despite promises? There are no professors in medical colleges."

Speaking on the alliance against BJP, he said, "I will keep meeting Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal and find a way. I am hopeful that parties will find a way to fight BJP."