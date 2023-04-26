Both political and development narrative is remarkable: India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, while speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 stated that “both political and development narrative is remarkable.”

“This is the first time that India is setting an agenda, there's a massive amount of digital transformation. Both political and development narrative is remarkable,” he remarked.

India only country where digital payment service providers compete

Speaking out on digital transformation, the Indian bureaucrat stated, “India is the only country where multiple digital payment service providing companies are competing with each other and the same competition exists in other services too - be it insurance services or other unicorns. India is a vibrant democracy. We have built 30 million houses for the poor in India.”

G20 presidency for India is a people's presidency

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant appeared upbeat while conversing with Republic Media’s senior sub editor Abhishek Kapoor on the country's presidency.

"The G20 presidency for India is a people's presidency. We are doing G20 in 60 different cities. India's G20 presidency will be a big vision for the world in terms of digital transformation, and climate change," India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

India will have to steer through the challenges

Speaking about challenges in India’s growth Kant stated that “challenges include geopolitical crisis, slowdown of growth, and global debt. India has to steer through the challenges.”

#KantAtRepublicSummit | Challenges include geopolitical crisis, slowdown of growth, and global debt. India has to steer through the challenges: India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant is now LIVE at #RepublicSummit themed on #TimeOfTransformation



Watch here - https://t.co/LybTtTRIBx… pic.twitter.com/wgVY6m8XA1 — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Kant on post-COVID impact

Speaking further on post-COVID impact at Republic Summit 2023, India's G20 Sherpa Kant said, "India's focus has been on accelerating the pace of growth and overcoming the post-COVID impact and how to use India's digital transformation model to the world."

#KantAtRepublicSummit | India's focus has been on accelerating the pace of growth and overcome the post-COVID impact and how to use India's digital transformation model to the world: India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant is now LIVE at #RepublicSummit themed on #TimeOfTransformation… pic.twitter.com/31e3mtfkQw — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.