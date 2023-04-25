Republic Summit | Change Towards Better Is Transformation: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, while talking at the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 in the National Capital on Tuesday, spoke on various aspects of life, nation, spirituality, yoga, cultural and social reforms and said spirituality doesn’t come from somewhere else, but it is in our DNA. He asserted that compassion, a sense of service, and belongingness are what we call spirituality and it is part of everyone's DNA.

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2023 based on the theme - ‘Time of Transformation’, Sri Sri elaborated on the true meaning of transformation to the world and expressed his views on why we need to transform and what transformation means.

Sri Sri lauds central leadership to hold the country during crisis

The founder of 'Art of Living', Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that change is not transformation, which is being misquoted usually. He said, “Change is needed and it happens with time, but transformation is the change towards betterment. Change that brings good to humankind is called transformation.”

“We don't want change that will bring more pain and suffering to humanity. Post-COVID, suicide rates have skyrocketed, the surge in domestic violence is seen, we witnessed mass shootings taking place in America in the recent past, and young people are dying of heart attacks - this is not the change we need. This is not what we want. We want progress that is sustainable and well-rooted in our culture,” global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said at the Republic Summit 2023.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for holding the country during the Covid and Ukraine-Russia war crisis, the spiritual leader said, “India has always been a source of inspiration because the country has a lot to offer. India has been an oasis even in the midst of a financial crisis, and thanks to our leadership for holding India in times of crisis.”