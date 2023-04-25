Republic Summit: Chief Of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande On India's 'four-fold Transformation'

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addressed India's biggest news event, the third edition of Republic Summit, which is being held today and tomorrow in Delhi. The second day of the two-day summit will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be the Chief Guest.

While addressing the Republic Summit, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said, "The Army provides opportunities to officers of all arms to rise to the very top position. We have taken a number of transformational initiatives so that we become more modern, more technology-driven, and more self-reliant, who will not only be able to carry out our mandate effectively but also be able to meet future security challenges in a much more effective manner."

When asked how we are transforming, he added, "This driver for transformation is four-fold. First are the unprecedented changes that are taking place in the geopolitical landscape; second is the changing character of warfare; third is limitless technology; and fourth is socio-economic. These are the drivers of change."

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.