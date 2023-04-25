Republic Summit: COAS General Manoj Pande Reveals What Future Of Indian Army Looks Like

At the Republic Summit 2023, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande explained the benefits of the newly introduced Agnipath Scheme, which would shape the future of the Indian Army. COAS General Pande said that an advancement in technology and a young crowd of army volunteers would bring a transformation in India's defence.

"We will look at future soldiers who are both fit and adapt to technology: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande at Republic Summit

"The Agnipath scheme...is a transformative reform which has brought about a paradigm shift, a change in the way we are managing our human resource," Gen Pande said. "And the benefits of the scheme are manifold, but largely it will help us bring a much youthful profile of the Indian army, you will have more technologically adept youth joining the Indian military... you will also have a more fitter army so the availability of soldiers in combat frontline units will increase."

"You will also have soldiers at the end of their four-year term when they move out, they will carry a unique resume. They will imbibe the values and the rest of the qualities that the army stands for. So their contribution to the society and the nation at large will be significant," he added.

