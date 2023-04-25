Last Updated:

Republic Summit: COAS General Manoj Pande Reveals What Future Of Indian Army Looks Like

COAS General Pande said that an advancement in technology and a young crowd of army volunteers would bring a transformation in India's defence. 

Republic Summit 2023
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan

"You will also have soldiers at the end of their four-year term when they move out, they will carry a unique resume," Gen Pande said. (Image: Republic)


At the Republic Summit 2023, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande explained the benefits of the newly introduced Agnipath Scheme, which would shape the future of the Indian Army. COAS General Pande said that an advancement in technology and a young crowd of army volunteers would bring a transformation in India's defence. 

"The Agnipath scheme...is a transformative reform which has brought about a paradigm shift, a change in the way we are managing our human resource," Gen Pande said. "And the benefits of the scheme are manifold, but largely it will help us bring a much youthful profile of the Indian army, you will have more technologically adept youth joining the Indian military... you will also have a more fitter army so the availability of soldiers in combat frontline units will increase." 

READ | Republic Summit: Scindia speaks on aviation sector, 'there are engine supply issues, but…'

"You will also have soldiers at the end of their four-year term when they move out, they will carry a unique resume. They will imbibe the values and the rest of the qualities that the army stands for. So their contribution to the society and the nation at large will be significant," he added. 

READ | Republic Summit | Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar uses IPL analogy to explain Pincer Vision

About Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

READ | Republic Summit: Uday Kotak hopes to see Rupee become an international currency
READ | Republic Summit: Uday Kotak explains how can India move to $25 Trillion economy by 2047
First Published:
COMMENT