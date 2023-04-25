Asserting that the nation is more important than politics, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Republic Summit asserted that he completely supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visions.

Naidu, who virtually attended the third edition of the biggest news event of the year, endorsed PM Modi and said that the latter has promoted India and the world has also recognised India's strength.

"PM Modi promoted India, and the world has recognised India's strength. Networking and goodwill play a very important role in it and we have achieved it now. All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he stated.

'Abolish Rs 500 and above currency notes': TDP chief

Naidu further requested the Centre to abolish Rs 500 and above currency notes to maintain transparency in politics. "I want to request the government to abolish the 500 and above currency. Then in elections, we won’t spend these types of money or distribute money. Transparency will come in politics… If you control political corruption or political donations, it will go a long way for the country."

Technocracy for democracy

Speaking on 'technocracy for democracy' at the summit, Naidu said that India has adopted technology in every sector from health to the food sector. He said, "We are progressing in technology... India is number one in digital payment... Husband can live without a wife, the wife can live without a husband but they cannot live without a cell phone."

Naidu also spoke about India's demographic dividend. He said the nation has the advantage of a "demographic dividend.”



"India has the advantage of demographic dividend; we also have technological maturity... From the beginning, I thought technology would bring revolution. Today, information technology has become a backbone for an acknowledged economy.”