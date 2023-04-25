Republic Summit | Covid Vaccination Is Example Of Targeted Delivery: Bhupender Yadav

Delivering a keynote speech on the theme of 'Time Of Transformation' at the third edition of the Republic Summit, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav hailed the Modi government for 'targeted delivery' during the COVID pandemic.

"The world used to wonder whether India would be able to face the COVID pandemic with discipline and unity. We made vaccines on time and also administered doses on time. This is an example of 'targeted delivery' by PM Modi govt," said Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

PM Modi has galvanised transformation: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

"Transformation is not just external transformation. The outer transformation is only cosmetic. Transformation also means the transformation of thoughts and the inner world. Prime Minister Modi has galvanised transformation. 'Last mile and targeted deliver' has been a key focus. The transformation has seen last-man delivery and last-mile delivery," said Bhupender Yadav.

