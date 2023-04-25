Republic Summit | Digital Power & Demographic Are India's Top Strengths: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Chief of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu virtually attended the Republic Summit 2023. He spoke on multiple matters, ranging from India's achievements in the tech world to the country's strength and future vision. During his interaction with Republic Media Network, Naidu hailed PM Modi's vision, saying he would associate his state and his people to achieve that vision.

Digital strength, and demographic are two main power of India: Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking at Republic Summit, Naidu said, "India has adopted technology in every sector from health to the food sector. "We are progressing in technology... India is number one in digital payment... Husband can live without a wife, the wife can live without a husband but they cannot live without a cell phone," he said.

Speaking at the 3rd Edition of Republic Summit, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu said, "India has the advantage of a demographic dividend; we also have technological maturity... From the beginning, I thought technology would bring a revolution. Today, information technology has become the backbone of an acknowledged economy. We must capitalise on our young population. Hyderabad is the proof of a technological revolution. Telangana is getting the highest per capita income." He also outlined that collective efforts can make India number one."

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is taking place in New Delhi over two days - April 25 and 26 - and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. The third Edition of the Republic Summit, which has been themed ‘Time of Transformation’, is being held at Taj Palace in the national capital.