Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president addressed the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023, which is being held today at the National Capital.
Owaisi commenced his address in a scornful way, taking a jibe at Congress leader and disqualified member of parliament Rahul Gandhi, calling him "Prince Charming."
"Prince Charming (Rahul Gandhi) lost in Amethi, not because of me. I wanted to be there, but next time I’ll make sure I'm there. At least I can take credit for ensuring that my contribution has been there. You win Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Within four months, you will have four Lok Sabha seats. I was not there. When people lose, they do not accept their failure and are not able to defeat the BJP," said the AIMIM chief.
He further said, "I don't support political secularism. I only follow constitutional secularism."
