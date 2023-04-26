"Why do I always need to speak against Pakistan in order to prove my patriotism? asserted AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking to Republic Media Network on Wednesday (April 26).

Owaisi said, "Always speaking against Pakistan cannot be a barometer of my patriotism. I don't have to prove my patriotism. I should not have to."

Owaisi take a dig at Rahul Gandhi

Taking on the Congress party, AIMIM chief said, "You have the Congress party, which loses all elections with the BJP, and then when my party contests an election, they are there to say, 'You are there to divide this oddity into oddities." Prince Charming lost in Amethi, not because of me. I was not there; I wanted to be there. Next time, I will be there."

Owaisi speaks on third front

On the idea of a third front by the opposition for the Lok Sabha Elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The opposition must focus on the agendas of the common man to fight the elections and defeat the BJP—talk about the economy, employment, etc. Take the people with you. If you make one person the PM's face of the opposition, you will lose the game. Build a third front with people. We have been taught in politics to never compete with the opponent's strong point but with a weaker one. I am the front in my own capacity, so I don't need to be on any front."

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic organised a two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' at New Delhi. The event began on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.

