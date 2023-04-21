Republic Summit: For Bhupender Yadav Time Of Transformation Means Inclusive Development

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will be present at the Republic Summit -- the biggest news event of the year. The theme for the 2023 edition of the Republic Summit is Time Of Transformation. Talking about the theme to Republic, Yadav said, “In the last 9 years, under the leadership of Honourable Narendra Modi, we have travelled together with new resolutions. We have celebrated the Amrit Mahotsav on the completion of 75 years of independence, now it is a journey from Amrit Mahotsav to Amrit Kaal and therefore the journey of this transformation means the inclusive development of India.”

The Union Minister said, “We are firmly pursuing plans so that India's infrastructure reaches every region. When the Prime Minister states from Red Fort that electricity will reach every village then it reaches in 5 years, if Ujjwala Yojana reaches 10 crore people, it reaches before time. If all the people of the country get Covid vaccination, then it is done on time with the indigenous vaccine of the nation. We will have a detailed discussion on this topic in the third edition of Republic TV.”

The Republic Summit 2023, which will be held on April 25 and 26 in New Delhi and is operating on the theme of "Time of Transformation," will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest. India is on a trajectory of accomplishing new feats that will help India shine as a transformed nation.

Bhupender Yadav is currently the government of India's Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. He also serves as the Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary and has served as a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2012, where he represents the state of Rajasthan.

The most respected and significant figures from the convergence of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond will be present at the two-day summit in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 with the subject "Time of Transformation."

"Viewers, it is a matter of immense pride for us to share with you that our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be our Chief Guest at this year's Republic Summit to be held in Delhi on the 25th and 26th of April. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing us on the theme of “Time of Transformation”, the theme of this year's event. Dear Viewers of the Republic, the Prime Minister will be at the Republic Summit, and all of us will eagerly wait to hear his views on the theme of transformation, a theme in line with his vision and determination to make India a developed Nation," Arnab said.

Arnab noted that the Prime Minister has led an incredible transformation of this country from 2014 till today. "We are transformed as an investment destination, we are transformed to being the startup capital of the world, home to 90,000 startups and producing far more unicorns than China. So when the Prime Minister addresses us all at the Republic Summit on the evening of the 26th, we will eagerly wait to hear his vision of how we can use this moment of transformation to catalyse even faster the move to being a developed Nation," he said.