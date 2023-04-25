Republic Summit: From Rani Rampal To Finance Min's Fiery Talk, Here's Day 1 Highlights

Day one of the third edition of the biggest news event of the year - Republic Summit 2023 in Delhi saw leaders from the convergence of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy and business on Republic's dais. Policymakers including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Jitendra Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar; Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu and mastermind behind Vande Bharat Train Sudhanshu Mani spoke at the Republic Summit 2023 on the theme "Time for Transformation". Here are highlights from an eventful day at the Republic Summit.

Highlights of Day 1 of the Republic Summit 2023

I am promising the birth of a new wave in digital news this year: Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Setting the tone on the opening of Republic Summit 2023, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "The Republic Media network, through its English, Hindi, and Bangla, has reached viewers of these languages in India cumulatively to 725 million in all. The network's excellent distribution team has reached 58.8 crore, up from 13.8 crore when it started. I am promising the birth of a new wave in digital news this year."

PM Modi is the most loved leader in the world: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was the first guest to kickstart the Republic Summit 2023 in the national capital. Speaking at Republic Summit, he shared the Modi government's focus in the past ten years. The Minister further asserted that there is a zero probability of recession in India. He also called PM Modi the "most loved leader" in the world, adding that countries look up to PM Modi.

MoS Jitendra Singh speaks on theme of Conquering Space

Speaking on the theme of 'Conquering Space' at Republic Summit 2023, Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Our Mission Chandrayaan spotted water and not Neil Armstrong. Our country was lacking leadership which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in."

‘We are a builder’s Navy, not a buyer’s Navy’: Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar

At Republic Summit 2023, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said that INS Vikrant stands as a testimony to what we can achieve together. "We are builder's Navy, not buyer's Navy," he said. The Navy chief highlighted the newly introduced Impact Player rule in the IPL 2023 and expressed how some of the Navy's deployments are quite like the game-changing rule that is being practised in IPL.

People will travel through civil aviation more than 2nd-class or 3rd-class AC in train: Union Min Scidnia

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Union Civil Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that soon India will be a contributor to 25% of the world economy. He also stated that the number of airports in the country will double in the next 5 years. "In the coming years, people will travel through civil aviation more than second-class or third-class AC in the train," he said.

Army Chief Gen Pande spells out 5 domains of transformation for Indian Armed Forces

Attending Republic Summit 2023, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande spelt out five domains of transformation for the Indian Armed Forces. Force restructuring and optimisation, Infusion of technology and modernisation systems, processes and functions realms of human resources management and Agniveer/Agnipath and Jointness and integration - the 5 key domains of transformation for Armed Forces.

Tomorrow's wars cannot be fought with yesterday's technology: IAF chief

Delivering a keynote address at Republic Summit, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said that future wars are going to be hybrid in nature, adding, "Tomorrow's wars cannot be fought with yesterday's technology". He also asserted that the aim of the Indian Air Force is to transform from Air Force to Air and space force.

Our civilisational strength is our fundamental strength: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu, addressing Republic Summit 2023, said, "We (India) can become a global leader and vishwaguru once we figure out solutions to our challenges." In interaction with Vembu, Arnab said, "Ten years back he said they buy buy buy but we build build build. He has achieved the same."

India women's hockey legend Rani Rampal breaks down while narrating her struggle

At Republic Summit 2023, India women's hockey legend and former captain Rani Rampal broke down into tears while narrating her struggle. "Everybody's life has some struggles, but we must not give up ever at any cost... When I tried doing the squat, the weight fell on me resulting in a nasty back injury. Ten months of bed rest was a huge thing. I thought that I would never be able to play hockey... My coach was fuming and he asked me to fight. I also decided not to give up. When I got selected for the first time for India seniors, I was 15 years old. I played the 2007 national games in Guwahati."

I designed & built the train for the country: Vande Bharat mastermind Sudhanshu Mani

Sudhanshu Mani, the mastermind of Vande Bharat (Train 18), said that people thought he was seeking publicity when he presented the idea of the train. "I designed & built the train for the country...as fortune favours the brave, we were able to complete this in 18 months which also lives up to its name 'Train 18'," he said.

Nirmala Sitharaman lauds people of India

In conversation with Arnab Goswami, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "No country anywhere had a template to follow during COVID times. COVID left countries with only lockdown as a solution and nothing else... Hand-holding was important and I am very grateful that the people of India showed what they are capable of when the pandemic frightened everyone."

She stated that Melinda Gates praised India's digital infrastructure. "Melinda Gates said that while we were writing cheques and posting it which didn't reach on time, India just pressed a button and money was transferred to the account," she said.

Music & Meditation can heal society, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

At the Republic Summit 2023, Founder of 'Art of Living' and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared several hacks to a blissful life and to attain peace in these turbulent times. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar said that music and meditation also play a big role in 'healing' the society. The spiritual leader also participated in a rapid-fire game, and wittily replied to the answers. He said, “Change is needed and it happens with time, but the transformation is the change towards betterment."

When asked about what comes to his mind when he hears the word India, the spiritual leader responded by saying, “I feel it’s the most vibrant word in the world.” Giving important lessons to live a better life, Gurudev said that one must value life instead of its accessories.

Uttar Pradesh has become a hub of transformation: CM Yogi

Speaking at the Republic Summit, CM Yogi said, "UP was considered a sorry state, one with political imbalance, where law and order was the worst, where development was merely a dream. But today, it has now become a hub of transformation."