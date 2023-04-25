Republic Summit: 'Future Wars Cannot Be Fought With Old Technology', Asserts IAF Chief

Speaking at the 3rd edition of Republic Summit 2023, The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari stressed on the need to upgrade and innovate indigenous technologies, adding that "tomorrow's war cannot be fought with old technologies". He further talked about the future war that according to him will be "hybrid in nature".

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Chief Marshall during his keynote speech at the country's biggest news event at the Taj Palace, said: “Tomorrow's wars can't be fought with yesterday's ways. Future wars will be hybrid in nature. It is important to change the mindset with change in technology."

The IAF chief's remarks come in the context of the future wars that the world may witness. “The future wars are going to be hybrid in nature, I am sure all of you understand, that it is not about purely kinetic wars, that we are talking about. Any conflict in future will spread across multiple domains, from the conventional to non-conventional, from Kinetic to non-Kinetic… so there are multiple domains we need to simultaneously look at and keep addressing when we look at the future of the air force,” he said.

Chaudhari on huge changes and AI

Reiterating the need to focus on the development of Indigenous technology, Chaudhari asserted that the changes in the future are going to be massive. "Any fleet that we induct must have 50 years of longevity. Today's tech is the way it's developing like AI. These changes will be huge. Future wars are going to be hybrid in nature. We need to look at multiple domains simultaneously. Tomorrow's wars cannot be fought with yesterday's technology," he said.

He touched upon how air power will always be the first responder in times of crisis. The IAF chief further lauded the success of “Operation Ganga”. "Air power has unique capabilities. We carried out Operation Ganga successfully. We were the first to take out our aircraft to Wuhan to airlift our people during the pandemic. We are launching Mission Kaveri to rescue Indian nationals in Sudan. Air power will always remain the first responder," the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said. He then went on to conclude that the aim of the Indian Air Force is to transform into a space force.

#AirChiefAtRepublicSummit | Tomorrow's wars can't be fought with yesterday's ways. Future wars will be hybrid in nature. It is important to change the mindset with change in technology: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L@IAF_MCC… pic.twitter.com/LUHuXiKb78 — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

