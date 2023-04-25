Republic Summit | 'Gita Was Born In Conflict': Sri Sri On Why He Visits Conflict Zones

Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader and Peace Ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar while speaking at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023 remarked, “Gita was born in a conflict zone.” The spiritual leader was replying to Republic media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s query on “why he keeps going to conflict zones?”

'Change is the order of the world'

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, further speaking at the mega news event, said that “change is the order of the world. Change for the better is called transformation. We do not want change that will bring more pain and suffering to humanity.”

1/4th world's population is practicing Yoga

Speaking on the country’s philosophical source, the spiritual leader said, “'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is India's philosophy. Yoga and meditation are hugely popular. Today, 1/4th world population is practicing yoga," Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader, and Peace Ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" successfully concluded its first day and is preparing for its second and final day on 26 April. The summit will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.