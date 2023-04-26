Republic Summit | Hardeep Singh Puri On Why India Can't Be Shamed For Buying Russian Oil

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday, April 26 remarked on India's oil imports from Russia that hit an all-time high of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) at the start of 2023. Despite the European Union price cap of $60 imposed on oil purchases in response to Russia's war on neighbouring Ukraine, Puri was asked about India being questioned on the world's domain for being the leading importer of Russian oil. During the sit-down interview at the 2023 Republic Summit, themed 'Time of Transformation', Hardeep Singh Puri reiterated India's stance on Moscow being its top oil seller in spite of the global boycott due to the invasion.

India 'answerable only to Indian consumers only': Puri

Russia accounts for an estimated 27% of the five million bpd of crude oil imports for India's total population. In context to oil imports, Hardeep Singh Puri clarified that the global consumerism of crude oil stands at 100 million barrels a day. Of this, India’s consumption is estimated to be 5 million per day, and growth in India is three times the global average.

In the years ahead, India’s oil consumption is speculated to spike to 6-7 million barrels per day; so, India has to manage the long-term supply, contracting as well as diversify its sources. If New Delhi halts oil imports from Russia, then it will have to turn to other suppliers and purchase oil at a higher price of $82 per barrel. Oil supplies from Russia are priced at $16 cheaper than the average Indian imported crude oil barrel of $110.

At Republic TV's biggest news event, Puri noted that India is the world’s largest and oldest democracy and has a Gross domestic product [GDP] contributing an estimated 25% of global GDP before the advent of its colonial association with Britain, a country it recently surpassed as the fifth largest economy. In 2023, India has risen with a 3.8 trillion dollar GDP and is likely to become from fifth to the third largest economy even before 2030.

“Time to take India for granted, making the country feel that [imports from Russia] may be wrong [is over]. India has a democratically elected government that is answerable only to Indian consumers," India’s Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said at the Republic forum.

#RepublicSummit | We have the greatest achievement under PM Modi's governance. Of all the other PMs in the past, I have never seen a visionary Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, he believes in transformation: Union Minister for Petroleum, Housing & Urban Affairs @HardeepSPuri now… pic.twitter.com/qyNTKo8xio — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

India, before the inception of the European conflict, was buying crude oil from nearly 27 countries, and now it purchases crude oil from nearly 39 countries to meet its consumers' needs. India is desperately and rigorously enhancing the production, and transitioning to Green energy. India’s rate of growth in consumption is three times the global average—"there’s something called ‘the market’ and India is happily playing the market card. If India is sold cheaper oil, it will definitely buy it from that respective country as a potential supplier," Hardeep Singh Puri noted.

As India navigates the G20 presidency for the next 100 events, it matters more to the world today, the minister iterated. “There is no point to guilt trip India,” he insisted, adding that India is now a country of 1.4 billion people, with a booming economy, it is a self-confident nation with resolute leadership, and there is no policy paralysis, no more fudging appeasement etcetera.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as India's leader, embodies these beliefs in his interaction with heads of state and governments. Inter states partnerships and ties with other countries exist as a part of the existing global multilateral system, Puri said. There are 193 countries in the UN, the designated global agency that determines threats to international peace and security. And each nation is endowed with the power of a vote. But the UNSC design and structure are marred with disparities, maintained Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

It is to be noted that India has been United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent member since January 1, 2021, and has been pushing for permanent membership. According to Puri, there are only Permanent Five (P5) members who are “more equal” than the others, victors of the Second World War in 1945.

World undergoing a mega transformation in power dynamics: India steadily rising

As the world is undergoing a mega transformation in its power dynamics, India is steadily rising as an independent nation capable of making its voice heard and drafting its own policies, Puri noted during his address at Republic Summit. “You are able to do the heavy lifting as a nation.”

For instance, in war scenarios, India is able to lead its own responses. As Russia announced what it calls a “special military operation” in the neighbouring Ukraine, India was the only country to risk flying into the war zone and ring back safely more than15,920 nationals on nearly 76 flights under the landmark and historic evacuation mission inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration which was touted globally—‘Operation Ganga.’

At the time, India’s PM Modi personally dialled Russia's President Vladimir Putin and held a telephone conversation for up to 50 minutes, as well as spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for nearly 35 minutes to seek cooperation in the safe evacuation of the stranded Indian students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention in the ceasefire in Ukraine made Operation Ganga possible, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later said in the Lok Sabha.

“Situation in Sumi and Kharkiv was severe. The PM spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and apprised him about the situation of students in Kharkiv. He received assurances from leaders of both countries regarding the ceasefire,” EAM Jaishankar revealed at the time. At the Republic Summit, Puri said that India was able to evacuate all its citizens by implementing an evacuation plan that fared successfully, whilst the students of “highly advanced and developed countries” were still stranded in the war zone.