Republic Summit: Here Are Highlights From Day 2 As PM Modi's Speech Captivates Auditorium

The second day of the third edition of Republic Summit 2023 in Delhi saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak about India's 'Time of Transformation" and the changes that are taking place in the country.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari; BJP national president JP Nadda; Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke at the biggest news event of the year.

Copenhagen Consensus president Bjorn Lomborg, India's G20 Sherpa and former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and India's leading strategist S Gurumurthy also addressed the Republic Summit. Here are the highlights from day two of the summit.

Highlights from Day 2 of Republic Summit 2023

Today's India is an aspirational India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his address at the Republic Summit, talked about the 'world-class' Vande Bharat trains and how India has now become an aspirational nation. He also stated that Vande Bharat trains will be launched in Chair format, Metro format and Sleeper format.

Lauding PM Modi, he said, "PM Modi believes that India will be a developed nation. He is firm in his belief that India will be a superpower one day." Vaishnaw also recounted his meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook and said that the latter was amazed by the confidence of India.

India grew when the world slowed down: India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant was also a guest speaker at the Summit who reflected on India's growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its G20 presidency.

"India's focus has been on accelerating the pace of growth and overcoming the post-COVID impact and how to use India's digital transformation model to the world," Kant said. Hailing India's G20 presidency, he said, "India's G20 presidency will be a big vision for the world in terms of digital transformation, and climate change."

I don't support political secularism: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that he does not support political secularism but follows constitutional secularism. Taking on Congress, he said that the grand old party blames him for its loss against BJP. "Prince charming lost in Amethi not because of me. I was not there, I wanted to be there. Next time, I will be there," he said at Republic Summit.

Implementing UCC is our responsibility: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that implementing the Uniform Civil Code is the responsibility of the BJP. "UCC is our responsibility and this is what we owe to the Muslim women of this country," he said. He also stated that the northeast has been through decades of armed conflict due to separatist forces but there have been drastic changes and the region is much more connected to the rest of India.

Anurag Thakur speaks on BBC, wrestlers' protest, OTT regulation and more

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that British Broadcaster BBC admitted to violating FDI rules and called it the 'Bhrastachar Bachao Campaign'. He also talked about the Delhi liquor scam and called CM Arvind Kejriwal the 'kingpin' in the case. The minister also revealed plans for OTT regulation in India and revealed that he has called a meeting with all stakeholders regarding the same next week.

India matters more to the world today: Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking at Republic Summit 2023, said that India matters more to the world today and that it is steadily rising as an independent country whose voice is being heard.

An Indian cannot be a minority in their own country: Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said the whole disposition that minorities always need to be segregated was Congress' political legacy. "An Indian cannot be a minority in their own country. I am proud that I am part of a party that dispels this notion," she said. The minister also stated that she wants to ensure all Indians are equal under the law.

There shouldn’t be discrimination in dealing with mafia: Akhilesh Yadav

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that there shouldn’t be discrimination in dealing with mafia. Stating that he is against the mafia, the SP chief said, "There should not be a good mafia, a bad mafia." He also lambasted the BJP government in the state and said that most of the development work was done under SP and BSP regimes.

S Gurumurthy speaks on the need for developing a national strategic narrative for India

India's leading strategist S Gurumurthy stressed on the need for developing a national strategic narrative for India. "The reason why we should be developing a national strategic narrative for India is that the world order is changing rapidly," he said.

We are making world-class infrastructure: Nitin Gadkari

At the Republic Summit, Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari stated that the government is making world-class infrastructure. He also spoke on how to make India competitive in the world market. "If we have to become competitive in the world market, then we have to reduce the logistic cost. And for this, we have to make good roads," he said. He also vowed to resolve the traffic jam issue in Delhi before the end of 2024.

Laxman Rekha between executive and judiciary has to be self-observed: Law Min Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the BJP-led central government is a government which has given maximum space and respect to the judiciary. He also stated that the "Laxman Rekha" between the executive and judiciary has to be self-observed. The Minister also spoke of the collegium system of the SC and said, "I feel that we need to have very serious negotiations with the collegium. I've sent new proposals on provisions for the appointment of judges."

PM Modi addresses Republic Summit 2023

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Republic Summit 2023, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "I want to say that we believe in you, your vision, and your leadership. All the dreams that were shown to the people of India for the last 70 years are being fulfilled now under your tutelage."

PM Modi began his address with a witty quip on Arnab Goswami's introductory remarks and acknowledged the former's Hindi skills, which he credited to his time spent in Mumbai. In his speech, the PM stated that at a time when leading economies were struggling, India recovered and is "even moving ahead faster".

PM Modi said that for the first time in the country, the poor have got security as well as dignity. He also spoke on the impact of MUDRA Yojana, saying, "Under this scheme, more than 40 crore loans were disbursed, and out of this 70% were women."

On the government's Digital India programme, PM Modi said, "From Parliament to the streets, a lot of things were done to defame the govt schemes. They used to ask me how would poor buy vegetables. How will people pay digitally at fairs? From chai shop to litti choka shop, digital payment is accepted today."