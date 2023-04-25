Speaking at the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit themed ‘Time of Transformation’, Indian hockey player Rani Rampal talked about how she convinced her parents to delay her wedding plans and allow her to play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thanking her parents, family, and friends for being supportive. Rani said, “My ultimate dream is to see every girl take up sports in India.”

“I was playing for India and got a job in railways in 2011. At that time, I realised that I could achieve something. But my parents wanted me to marry. They started asking me to settle down. But I knew I had only started and there was more to come.”

“I convinced my father that all I could do is play hockey. I convinced him to allow me to play. I told him about the importance of the Olympics and the Asian Games. He supported me a lot. The women’s team played very well in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In fact, I am the only hockey player in the country on whose name a stadium has been built.”

#RInspire | Everybody's life has some struggle, but we must not give up ever at any cost: Indian women's hockey legend and former captain

Challenges Rani faced to achieve her dream

Talking about the challenges she faced to achieve her dream, Indian women's hockey legend and former captain Rani Rampal said, “Fighting the mindset of society was my first challenge, next was poverty.”

Opening up about her early days, Rani said, “I had to wake up very early in the morning for training but there was no alarm clock at our home. My mother used to predict time by looking at the sky to wake me up. Later, in a writing competition, I won our first alarm clock as a prize.”

