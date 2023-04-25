Last Updated:

Republic Summit: Here's How Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Reacts When He Hears 'India'; 'It Is...'

Speaking at Republic Summit 2023, spiritual leader and founder of 'Art of Living' Sri Sri Ravi Shankar answered what he feels when he hears the word "India".

Mahima Joshi
Speaking at the Republic Summit 2023, Global Humanitarian and Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar talked about his first impression of the word “India” and “Bharat”. Talking about the first impression of the word “India” and “Bharat”, the spiritual leader said that these words give the impression of the most vibrant, spiritual leaders of the world. 

When asked about what comes to his mind when he hears the word India, the spiritual leader responded saying, “I feel it’s the most vibrant word in the world.” 

Revealing what kind of superpower India must be, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "India is a knowledge-based society. India has to be the Vishwa Guru. India has to be the provider of happiness to the world."

"India has always been a source of philosophical work. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is India's philosophy. Yoga and meditation are hugely popular. Today, 1/4th world population is practising Yoga," the Art of Living founder said. 

Spiritual Leader And Peace Ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "Spirituality is part of your DNA. Compassion, sense of service, belongingness- all of this is spirituality."

