Republic Summit | How Ukraine War Impacted India's Global Powerplay: Uday Kotak Explains

Addressing the third Edition of Republic Summit 2023 on the theme ‘Time of Transformation', Uday Kotak, CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank, explained why the Ukraine war was a turning point for India's global powerplay.

"Last year, when Russia first attacked Ukraine, I was a very worried man because of the immediate spike in the price of oil and India being vulnerable to oil which affects our current account deficit and fiscal account deficit. But the way India navigated the geopolitics and the economic outcome which came out of it including taking the position not necessarily following what the West wanted us to do but doing what was right in India's interest," said the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak.

"India did not succumb to Western disturbances. India is at a much better position and also maintaining its relationships with the world. India and Saudi Arabia have strengthened ties. We maintained the relationship and equilibrium with the US, Russia, and significantly Middle East. India must leverage its position well," he added.

'The Indian rupee is stable': Uday Kotak

At the Republic Summit, Uday Kotak stressed that India has opportunity to become world-class economy. The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The Indian rupee is stable. India has an opportunity to become a world-class economy. Most of us are comfortable with the US dollar, and Russian one but not with Chinese currency. We should be the favoured nation whom the world can trust."

Further, he added, "India has thoroughly navigated geopolitics. India has taken its own position and did not follow the West. The way India has navigated geo politics is worth appreciating."