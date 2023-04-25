Republic Summit | Husband & Wife Can Live Without Each Other, But Not Without Phone: Naidu

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu joined the 'Republic Summit 2023' on the very first day and expressed his views on the technological transformation the country is going through. Recalling his days as Chief Minister, Naidu said the opposition opposed him when he talked about the cellphone revolution, but nowadays it has become an essential part of people's life.

"They opposed mobile phones then, but today who can live without them? Husband can live without his wife, wife can live without her husband, but they cannot live without a cellphone," said Chandrababu, who is also referred to as 'Cyber Babu' of Andhra Pradesh.

Attending the Republic Summit 2023 event virtually, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president talked about the growing importance of technology in our daily lives and said that being good with technology and mathematics is what makes us Indians a deadly combination.

Chandrababu Naidu praised PM Modi's vision for the nation

During his address at the Republic Summit 2023, the TDP chief praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the country. Naidu said that politics is a different thing, but entirely agrees with the Prime Minister's vision for the country. Naidu totally endorsed and supported PM Modi but didn't comment on further alliance with the BJP.

While responding to the opposition's reaction, when he talked about the telecommunication system revolution back in 1995 as a Chief Minister of Andhra, Naidu jokingly said, "I pressed for development in information and technology about 25 years ago in 1995. But, no one visualised the telecommunication system then. When I talked about Vision 2020, they blamed me for being 420. They opposed me then, but cell phones have now become an essential part of life."

Putting the example of Hyderabad, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asserted that collective efforts can make India number 1. He stated, "We must capitalise on our young population. Hyderabad is the proof of technological revolution. Telangana is getting the highest per capita income."

Talking about India's demographic dividend, the TDP Supremo said, "India has the advantage of demographic dividend; we also have technology maturity. From the beginning, I thought technology would bring revolution. Today, information technology has become a backbone for an acknowledged economy."