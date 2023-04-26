Republic Summit | 'I Don't Support Political Secularism,' Affirms AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi

At Republic Summit 2023, Member of Parliament and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi affirmed that he "doesn't follow political secularism and only follows Constitutional secularism".

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister with the help of the BJP but dumped it later. This is an example of political secularism." He further denied that he is neither a minority leader nor a national leader. "I don't have the ambition to be called a Muslim leader. I am only focused on growing my party and taking my party to fight more elections," Owaisi added.

"It is India's better truth that there is a leader of all sects. There is no leader of the minority. They deliberately don't let a Minority leader come up," he added.

Prince charming lost in Amethi not because of me: Owaisi

Taking on Congress party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said, "You have Congress party which loses all elections with BJP and then when my party contests election they are there to say 'You are there to divide this odd that odd.' Prince charming lost in Amethi not because of me. I was not there, I wanted to be there. Next time, I will be there."

